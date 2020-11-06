International

Black Friday: Globo offers Premiere with a rental discount per app or operator

rej November 6, 2020

This week Grupo Globo launched a new promotion for those who want to hire Premiere at a discount, in the middle of Black Friday. The promotion is valid both for direct rental in the app and for the pay TV operator.

Starting from an initial price of R $ 79.90 per month, the pay-per-view sports channel became available for R $ 49.90 for six months. If the user prefers the annual subscription – regardless of the providers – he will pay the promotional amount for 12 months.

If the customer prefers the integrated Globoplay + Premiere plan, the price has dropped from R $ 84.90 to R $ 69.90. This option does not mention an end date of the amount, which indicates that it may be final for those who subscribe.

The Black Returno initiative brings together both the Black Friday season and the start of the second round of the Brazilian championship. The offer is valid for new subscribers who rent the sports channel between November 5 and 16 of this year.

Premiere can be hired through the pay TV operator or through the official page for a separate TV rental (at this link). Mobile apps are available for download on the map below the text.

Did you like the new Premiere subscription promotion this Black Friday month? Comment with us!

