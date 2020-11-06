Global Elderly Care Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors

Global Elderly Care Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of Global Elderly Care Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Increasing geriatric population worldwide and increase in the awareness of elderly care among people is driving the growth of the market. Due to the change in life style of old people are now inclined towards elderly care and it provides multiple benefits such as home care, nursing care and others.

in 2017, according to the United Nations, it has been estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 962.3 million of aged people of 60 years or older people worldwide. Further it has been estimated that it will get increase to estimate of 2080.5 million. Increase in population worldwide will require high elder care and hence the market growth may increase in future.

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Global elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd., Trinity Health, Exceptional Living Centers, Amedisys, Living Assistance Services, Inc., ElderCareCanada, LHC Group, Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Extendicare, Prolifico, FC Compassus LLC and other players on global level. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In November 2019, Amedisys has acquired Asana Hospice which will be targeted to close on January 1st, 2020. By this acquisition the company will enhance its service offering in the market.

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for elderly care through expanded model range.

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Global elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Country Level Analysis, By Product Type

Global elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, service and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global elderly care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominated the global elderly care market as geriatric population in North America are more inclined towards elderly care services due change in lifestyle as well as awareness is high among older people. People are taking benefits and getting dependent on the facilities provided in this region with better health care infrastructure. For instance, various health coverages are provided among people due to which geriatric people are able to take the benefits of elderly care at doorsteps. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing geriatric population associated with number of diseases. In Asia-Pacific, China may dominate the market growth as it has high geriatric population. For instance, according to Time USA, LLC, it has been estimated that by 2050, approximately 330 million Chinese will be over age 65.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Elderly care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with elderly care sales, components sales, impact of technological development in elderly care services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for elderly care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Customization Available : Global Elderly Care Market

