Exchange of blows over corona restrictions in the Bundestag

Berlin (dpa) – Given the high level of new infections during the previous corona pandemic, the crisis measures taken by the federal and state Bundestag governments have come under severe attack.

Opposition speakers criticized the lack of parliamentary involvement in the daily restrictions in November. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) defended this “bitter drug”, which meant hardship and renunciation for hundreds of thousands of citizens. As in spring, however, it is again important to flatten the infection curve and protect the healthcare system. The grand coalition presented legislative plans to create a more precise legal basis for such restrictions. In addition, new rules on loss of income are coming, among others.

Spahn said: “The situation is serious.” When intensive care units are overcrowded, it is too late. For the first time in Germany, more than 20,000 new infections were recorded in a single day. Health authorities have reported 21,506 cases, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday. On Friday a week ago it was 18,681. Spahn stressed that the envisaged new Corona law would retain the right of participation and decision of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. Parliament could itself abrogate the “epidemic situation of national importance” as the basis for crisis measures.

FDP boss Christian Lindner has supported the goal of containing the high number of infections, but criticized cover closings in the current partial lockdown. There is a threat of a “yo-yo effect” with a series of drastic restrictions, after which one can revert to the original state. The coalition’s plans for extensive legal anchoring are a “legal-political fig leaf” and should only legitimize decisions already taken. “This goes to the extreme of contempt for Parliament”.

According to the plans of the Union and the SPD, the previous general formulations of the Law on the protection against infections should be specified more precisely. Steps that might be necessary should be listed individually – such as contact restrictions and distance requirements or the mask requirement in public spaces. Bans, restrictions or closures of stores and events are also mentioned. It should be clarified that this must relate to the period for which the Bundestag determined an “epidemic situation of national significance”, as happened.

The left-wing deputy of the parliamentary group Susanne Ferschl demanded: “The crisis is not the hour of the executive, it is the hour of the parliaments”. The tours of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister are an “absurd theater” with parliaments as spectators. Green MP Manuela Rottmann said a quick reaction was important, but that Parliament had to take matters into its own hands. What is needed is a link between the infectious events and the legal consequences that is understandable to the courts. Detlev Spangenberg (AfD) complained that the effect of the partial foreclosure was not in a justifiable relationship with “damage to the rule of law, health care and economic life”.

The deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group Bärbel Bas defended the action. The recent increase in new infections shows that “urgent action is needed”. It is true that the planned general changes to the law would also give federal states greater legal certainty. In view of the practical regulations foreseen in the law, Spahn stressed the importance of continuing to be able to react quickly.

Among other things, new rules are planned for loss of income. Compensation claims for parents who cannot work due to childcare must be extended and extended until March 2021. Anyone making “avoidable travel” to foreign risk areas, on the other hand, should not should receive no compensation for loss of earnings for a required quarantine after his return. The federal government should be able to regulate that uninsured people are also entitled to vaccinations and tests. If necessary, it should also be possible to use the capacities of veterinary laboratories for the evaluation of corona tests.

The Federal Council also debated the Corona course in parallel. Bavarian State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) campaigned for a swift specification of the infection protection law. The pandemic will continue and it is necessary to maintain the confidence of the population. From the perspective of the Head of Chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), the distribution of power between the federal and state levels in the pandemic has proven its worth. “Even in the Corona crisis, federalism is very lucky for this country”. Anyone who thinks fighting the virus is easier in a centralized state is crazy.