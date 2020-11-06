Apple MagSafe Duo charger costs $ 1,699, but still has no release date

With the removal of the plug adapter from iPhone 12 cases (and models that continue to sell), Apple introduced a new alternative to the ambitious AirPower that never saw the light of day: the MagSafe, which now adopts a set of magnets to line up the copper coils and allow more efficient wireless charging for iPhones, but one of the main products has yet to be released.

The MagSafe Duo charger can charge an iPhone 12 model and an Apple Watch side-by-side, and as a large differential it has a foldable and compact design, but at an extremely high price here.

While in the United States the MagSafe Duo has a suggested price of US $ 129, in Brazil it will cost R $ 1,699, and in both countries the accessory is not available and is not expected to be officially launched. . Even with an event scheduled for November 17, there is a possibility that the MagSafe Duo will launch in December.

The new iPhone 12 already had a revealed price for the Brazilian market and started at R $ 6,999 for the smallest iPhone in years, the 12 mini, reaching R $ 13,999 for the biggest iPhone of all, the 12 Pro Max. .

Apple also offers almost all MagSafe accessories for the new iPhones, with the single charger sold for R $ 499, the clear case for R $ 599, the leather case and the wallet for R $ 749, with the case in leather. costing R $ 1,499.

Of all the accessories, the MagSafe Duo is the most expensive, costing no less than R $ 1,699. Interested parties (if applicable) can split the card up to 12x or pay with a 10% cash back.