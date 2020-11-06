The team of the German national football team

Berlin (AP) – The team of the national football team for the test match on November 11 in Leipzig against the Czech Republic and the Nations League matches on November 14 in Leipzig against Ukraine and on November 17 in Seville against Spain.

Goal: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal FC), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Defense: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo), Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs (both RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Antonio Rüdiger (FC Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfield and attack: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud (both Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané (all Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus (both Borussia Mönchengladbach) ), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica Lisbon), Timo Werner (Chelsea FC), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)