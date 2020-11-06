Sports

The team of the German national football team |

rej November 6, 2020

Berlin (AP) – The team of the national football team for the test match on November 11 in Leipzig against the Czech Republic and the Nations League matches on November 14 in Leipzig against Ukraine and on November 17 in Seville against Spain.

Goal: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal FC), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Defense: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo), Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs (both RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Antonio Rüdiger (FC Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfield and attack: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud (both Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané (all Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus (both Borussia Mönchengladbach) ), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica Lisbon), Timo Werner (Chelsea FC), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

rej

Related Articles

November 6, 2020
0

North America Biopsy Procedures Market Report- Growing demand and growth opportunity

October 18, 2020
23

Renewable Energy Storage Market 2020-28 booming segments, latest trends and analysis with ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), and Panasonic

November 1, 2020
9

Bundesliga: It was Saturday, it will happen on Sunday |

October 27, 2020
152

Ronaldo’s mission to Juventus against Barcelona still open | Free press

Close