Decision today? Biden increases his lead

Washington (AP) – In the US presidential election, Joe Biden approached the White House. Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger led the vote count on Friday in four of the five remaining states.

Biden, 77, has also overtaken the outgoing Republican president in Georgia and Pennsylvania. However, his lead was only very narrow. Trump also had opportunities. The 74-year-old US president has made it clear that he does not want to accept defeat. The United States is facing critical weeks – one way or another.

If Biden wins in Pennsylvania with his 20 voters, he would already have a majority of 270 voters. Friday afternoon (CET), depending on the basis of the calculations, he still had 253 or 264 votes. He was also leading in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. In contrast, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina and Alaska – which, however, would not be enough for him. In the United States, the president is not elected directly, but by a body of voters. The inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

By then there will most likely be another court battle. There are now also fears of riots in the streets. Trump again presented himself as a victim of systematic voter fraud during a White House appearance, without giving any evidence for his claims. Several US television stations subsequently canceled their live broadcasts from government headquarters. Trump’s appearance in his own party is also the subject of massive criticism.

Even more than two days after the last polling stations closed in several states, the election was not yet decided. One of the reasons for this is the large number of voters who voted by mail due to the corona pandemic. In addition, in Pennsylvania, for example, the law did not allow anyone to count postal votes before election day. Given the close race, the US media have been extremely cautious about declaring a winner. An overview of the condition for Friday afternoon (4:00 p.m. CET):

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the Northeast state, Trump led clearly initially, at times with over 700,000 votes. But Biden made up for it as the most absent votes were counted. On Friday afternoon, he passed Trump and led with around 6,800 votes. The reason was obviously that a large number of postal voters chose it.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, however, the lead was melting hour by hour. On Friday morning (local time), Biden had 1,100 more votes for the first time. But there could still be a few thousand votes, including from the military. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. Then Biden’s lead increased somewhat – to over 47,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the western state – with the gambling stronghold of Las Vegas – Biden looked like limited success. He led with around 11,400 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

In the East Coast state, Trump led with more than 76,000 votes, which Biden could hardly catch up with. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday. Alaska, where there were no results either, is considered a safe bank for Trump.

If the incumbent loses, hardly anyone expects an admission of defeat. The president announced that he would defend himself against defeat with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court. “There will be a lot of complaints. We cannot allow an election to be stolen in this way ”. Lawsuits have already been brought in some states. In Michigan and Georgia, the complaints were also dismissed.

The outgoing president also continued his Twitter fraud allegations. He claimed to have won the election with ease with votes cast “legally”. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post may contain misleading information. There was little support from his own Republican Party. Several prominent Republicans have criticized the move.

“There is no justification for the president’s remarks tonight that undermine our democratic process,” Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter. Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted: “Stop spreading misinformation. (…) It is slowly going crazy. In contrast, the influential chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, donated $ 500,000 to Trump’s legal fund.

There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers concluded they “found no evidence of systemic problems.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere between supporters and opponents of the outgoing president is very hot. Many Trump supporters echoed the fraud allegations and accused the Democratic camp and the media of fraud. According to a Washington Post report, the Secret Service has deployed additional workers to protect Biden.