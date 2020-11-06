Will leave a mark: Apple warns MagSafe on iPhone 12 causes additional wear and tear on accessories

The iPhone 12 was announced in October with a novelty for its charging: the MagSafe, which is essentially a version of its wireless charging that uses a magnet to align the coils and better attach the charger to the cell phone. Meanwhile, Apple just added some interesting notes to its accessories, indicating that the magnetic charger can leave marks on them.

This additional wear had already been noticed by some users, but is now formalized by Apple, which added an image at the end of its accessories gallery on its official website, mentioning in the press release that, for now, it does not. ‘is only available in the Apple Store in the United States. United:

“Interacting with MagSafe accessories will leave small impressions (as shown in the last image in the gallery). If this is a concern, we suggest using a silicone case on the iPhone 12 | 12 Pro.”

Check out the comparison between a new leather case and one with MagSafe brands:

It is worth noting that, as MacRumors forum users reported, even silicone cases are not exempt from this problem. Check out some images presented by users who are already experiencing this wear and tear: