Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +, Sapphire plays the teasing card

Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +

Author: Pascal P. In graphics cards 06/11/2020

Sapphire teases its fans’ curiosity about its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series “house”. Some clues are revealed around the Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +.

AMD’s long-time partner Sapphire published a snapshot of a graphics solution from the Nitro + range. The card is mentioned, it is the Radeon RX 6800 XT. We do not have any information about its frequencies.

The picture shows a card equipped with a massive cooling system. A trio of fans ensures that air can pass through an imposing cooler. It is likely that heat pipes are involved. The middle fan is smaller than the two outer ones.

The card is not visible from the front, but requires at least two expansion slots for installation. It’s interesting to note that Sapphire isn’t the only one to mention its next Radeon RX 6000 series. Asus is also present and goes into the planned models more explicitly.

