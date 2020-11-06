Forthcoming? EA Play surpasses 6 million subscribers and prepares audiences for new games

EA Games has released some tax information over the past few months, and the numbers are positive: The company posted revenue of $ 5.57 in the last fiscal quarter, up 8% from the same period in 2019.

Something that has helped her a lot has been the redesign of Origin Access, now called EA Play and full of new features, such as its recent availability through Steam and future integration with Xbox Game Pass. Currently, the company has 6.5 million service subscribers, a number that is likely to increase significantly with the integration of Microsoft service subscription.

The company also revealed that annual titles like Madden NFL have achieved somewhat surprising results: the title in question, in its 2021 version, already has 30% more players than NFL 20.

For shareholders, the developer reports that Apex Legends is expected to hit $ 1 billion in revenue by year-end. The game is expected to receive a beta for smartphones by December.

For gamers, the good news is that the company has beefed up the addition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be part of the EA Play catalog. As companies take the same hand they take, the bad news is that FIFA 21 on Google Stadia has been postponed to an indefinite time in 2021.

Finally, the company reveals that it’s set to announce a new original game, in addition to a remaster. It is speculated that the latter could involve Mass Effect, since on November 7, the franchise wraps up a new anniversary.

Looking forward to the future of EA Games? Will you enjoy EA Play on Game Pass starting November 10? Tell us in the comments!