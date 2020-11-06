Tempeh Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2019 – 2026

Tempeh is a type of fermented soy cake product which can be consumed with rice or as a snack.

Tempeh is obtained from fermentation of soybean with Rhizopus oligosporus as a starter culture. Tempeh was originated in Indonesia and has been increasing its demand in global market as a competitor of tofu. Tempeh has many health benefits such as reducing cholesterol, increasing bone density, reducing menopausal symptoms, promoting muscle recovery, etc. Tempeh is a rich source of manganese, copper, fiber, protein, phosphorus, vitamins, magnesium, etc. which makes it popular in health conscious consumers globally. Tempeh is a better meat alternative of all fermented soy products. Tempeh contains high nutritional value and hence is used in various vegetarian cuisine worldwide, where it is used as meat analogue. Tempeh contains high levels of vitamins B6, B5, B3, and B2. Tempeh has the ability to have many textures and flavors which makes it a better substitute for meat and meat-based products.

Market Segmentation:

The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channels, form, and region. The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type such as tempeh bacem, tempe bongkrek, tempe mendoan, and tempe semangit. The global tempeh market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops etc. The global tempeh market can also be segmented on the basis of form such as organic tempeh and conventional tempeh. On the basis of form the demand for organic tempeh is growing worldwide as a result of increasing health awareness among consumers. Hence, the global tempeh market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

To Get the Sample Copy of Report visit @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3283

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the tempeh market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global tempeh market followed by North America. Tempeh is originated in Indonesia which produces and consumes maximum amount of tempeh domestically. China is growing in producing tempeh to cater to consumer needs in global market. Japan, Korea and India are some countries which are gaining interest in producing fermented food products from soybean in turn growing tempeh market globally.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Tempeh is a healthy food containing probiotic which helps increasing antibodies, build stronger immune system, regulate appetite and reduces sugar. Tempeh is popular in health conscious consumers as it helps in reducing cholesterol levels naturally. Availability of tempeh in supermarket/ hypermarkets is also driving market for tempeh in urban countries. Increasing awareness of consumption of healthy food is driving market for tempeh globally. As a result of growing population of working professionals demand for ready-to-eat tempeh is increasing in urban areas driving market for tempeh globally. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Tempeh also has many health benefits such as its helps in muscle building, reduces risk of diabetes and treats inflammatory diseases which helps in growing global market for tempeh. Hence, the global tempeh market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Tempeh Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the tempeh market include Lalibela Farm, The Cultered Bean Company, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Impulse Foods, ALIVE & HEALING INC., and American Soy Asia are among these. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global tempeh market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global tempeh market till 2027.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Tempeh Market Segments

Tempeh Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Tempeh Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Tempeh Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

Tempeh Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Tempeh Players Competition & Companies involved

Tempeh Market Technology

Tempeh Market Value Chain

Tempeh Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Tempeh Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Ask an Analyst @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3283

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com