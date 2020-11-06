Huawei Mate 40 line receives EMUI 11 update with system improvements

The Huawei Mate 40 line appears to have given production work and, according to reports from Huawei Consumer Electronic CEO Richard Yu, it took the company around three years to fully produce the series phones.

Now, shortly after their launch, the devices in the line have already received an update for EMUI 11 which brings improvements to the operating systems of Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

The update is under the version number 11.0.0.125 SP3 under EMUI and does not require a lot of space and time to install, as it is only 242MB.

Among the improvements included in the changelog we highlight the correction of some issues presented by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro camera and the optimization of the photo experience in Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

The update, as noted, comes with minor improvements for all three models and has its separate change logs for the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro Plus and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. Then check the changes reported in the list: