After weak DHB debut: Gislason expects increase

Tallinn (AP) – After the poor performance of German handball players in the laborious 25:21 (9:13) opening win of the EM qualification against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia’s national coach Alfred Gislason s ‘expects a significant increase on Sunday (3.15 p.m. / ZDF).

“We want to perform better,” said the 61-year-old Icelandic after his mixed debut. On Saturday, the DHB convoy will fly to Tallinn, where the entire team will undergo a corona test and be isolated until the results are presented in the hotel room. “Two floors are blocked for us,” sporting director Axel Kromer said on Friday.

HSG Wetzlar goalkeeper Till Klimpke and Füchsen Berlin background player Paul Drux, who have joined Silvio Heinevetter and Fabian Böhm’s squad respectively, will be on board. “The two changes have nothing to do with performance. We want to spread the burden, ”Kromer explained.

In fact, the fourth place in the World Cup didn’t want to arrive until match day, but Corona’s strict rules in Estonia do not allow short-term travel. “We had specially booked a charter plane,” Kromer said. Regardless of the circumstances that accompany him, like Gislason, he expects an appearance different from that of Thursday in Düsseldorf: “We must go further”.

Gislason had envisioned the first game as national coach after a nine-month waiting period to be completely different – especially before the break. Fourth place in the World Cup was only a shadow of himself: goalkeepers weren’t the usual support, the defense revealed unknown shortcomings and there was a lot going on in the attack. .

Nonetheless, Gislason was exceptionally gentle in analysis – and seemed more to blame than his proteges. “Of course, I was disappointed with my performance in the first half. But I don’t blame the players. We finally got back together after a long time and only had two workouts. You could see that the things I wanted to work on again were worse than what had been repeated earlier, ”Gislason summed up.

His side lacked rhythm in the first competitive game after 282 days – and in front of empty stands in the tough stages, the support of the fans. “You first have to get used to having an international match. And then even without a spectator. They would certainly have helped, ”said Melsungen defense specialist Finn Lemke. “But that shouldn’t be used as an excuse.” His teammate Timo Kastening put it a little more drastically: “It was nothing. It was sort of paralysis in the team. We are happy that in the end we still scored two points despite the dark landscape. “

In the midst of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the DHB selection apparently struggled to focus 100% on sports. No wonder, the opponent had to complain about twelve corona failures. “We are all a little afraid of traveling through Europe,” said Patrick Wiencek, who is German record champion THW Kiel. “There are currently more important things than handball.”

Nevertheless, it continues Sunday in Tallinn. “It won’t be easy,” Gislason predicted ahead of the first international match against Estonia. However, captain Uwe Gensheimer left no doubt about the team’s attitude: “We aim to do things better”.