Sky opens CNN Brasil, Discovery ID and more channels in November

Sky and other pay-TV operators are constantly opening the signal of certain network channels as a tasting for subscribers. It’s a way to present new content to customers and encourage them to change their packages.

In the coming weeks, the operator will offer tastings of Cinemax, E !, CNN Brasil and Discovery ID. The detail is that to participate in the offer, the interested consumer will have to have an active recharge in his subscription.

The first promotional channel, CNN Brasil, has been open since November 5 and will remain open until the 20th. This is an opportunity for customers to get to know one of the country’s newest news channels, which currently covers the vote count for the presidential election of the United States.

On November 13, opens E! Sign, a channel dedicated to celebrities and reality TV shows. On November 15, the broadcaster airs the People’s Choice Awards, for those who don’t miss a good price. The signal will be available until November 22.

On the 20th, the signal from Cinemax will be made available, the most basic movie channel of the HBO group. It will remain open until the 29th, and highlights of the period lineup include films like Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Game, A Possible Dream, The Wave, Swat, and My Husband’s Wife.

Finally, the Investigation Discovery (Discovery ID) opens its signal from November 23 to 30 for fans of mysteries and criminal investigations.

Channel programming will also be available during the times mentioned via Sky Play for those who cannot follow the live program.

It should be remembered that, on Claro TV and Claro Net TV, journalistic and children’s channels are open indefinitely due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Are you going to take advantage of these open signals? Tell us in the comments!