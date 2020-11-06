Pregnancy Care Products Industry 2020 With Covid-19 Impact and Market Research by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027:DBMR Updates

Global Pregnancy Care Products Market expected to reach USD 34.2 billion by 2026 from USD 22.6 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.30%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rise in the disposable income and the well-developed distribution channel for pregnancy products.

Overview:

Pregnancy care includes before birth and after birth care for the expecting mothers. It consists of trainings and treatments to ensure a healthy pre-pregnancy, labor and delivery, for the mother and the baby. An expecting mother has to go through a lot of bodily changes during the course of her pregnancy. Pregnancy care helps her to go through those changes with the help of various medications and other products.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 830 women approximately die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

The Global Pregnancy Care Products segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Product Stretch Mark Minimizers Pregnancy Test Kits Toning and Body Firming Gel Restructuring Gel Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies and Drug Store Online & Retail Store



List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Pregnancy Care Products Market Report are –

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Bella B Natural Bodycare

Merz Pharma

T. Browne Drug Co. Inc

The hut Group

Ultra Laboratories

Twinlab Corporation

Solgar Inc

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Metagenics Inc

NATURAL ORGANICS INC

Matsun Nutrition

Fairhaven Health

Country Life

Biotics Research Corporation

Market Drivers:

Rise in the child birth rate is helping in the growth of the market

Growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with pregnancy products

Lack of awareness and unavailability of pregnancy products in low-income countries

Global Pregnancy Care Products Market Scope and Market Size

Pregnancy Care Products market is segmented of the basis of phase and study design. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of phase, the Pregnancy Care Products market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV.

Pregnancy Care Products market is also segmented on the basis of study design into interventional, observational and expanded access.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pregnancy Care Products market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

