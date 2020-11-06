Legal Marijuana Industry 2020 With Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation-VIVO Cannabis, Dr. Hemp Me, QC Infusion, Hudson Valley Hemp

DBMR published a new study on the Global Legal Marijuana‎‎ Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. Legal Marijuana‎‎ Market report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2027 forecast. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Legal Marijuana Market to account to USD 90.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period.

Legal Marijuana Market Overview:

The growth in the legalization of cannabis in numerous nations is a prime determinant stimulating market germination. The effectiveness of marijuana for therapeutic objectives is augmenting momentum across the world due to current legalizations in multiple nations. Medicinal hemp is used for the medication of persistent diseases, such as malignancy, arthropathy, and neurological maladies, such as stress, panic attacks, Alzheimer’s sickness, and Parkinson’s disorders. The high predominance of cancer is anticipated to be essential circumstances propelling the requirement for legalized marijuana.

However, the numerous conflicting conclusions of smoking cannabis, which involve the composition of mucus, prolonged cough, and respiratory infections such as COPD, will act as the restraint for the market growth.

List of Companies Profiled in the Legal Marijuana Market Report are:

VIVO Cannabis Inc

Hemp Me

QC Infusion

Hemp Production Services

Hudson Valley Hemp, LLC

Green Roads

Royal CBD

Moon Mother Hemp Company

CBD Oil Europe

King CBD

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

CV Sciences, Inc

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Gaia Botanicals, LLC

Canazil

Kazmira

Spring Creek Labs

Cavendish Nutrition Fulfillment LLC

Isodiol International Inc

HempLife Today

Hemp Oil Canada Inc

Medical Marijuana

….

Global Legal Marijuana Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Recreational Marijuana, Medical Marijuana)

By Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others)

By Product Type (Buds, Oils, Tinctures, Others)

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Legal Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Legal marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application and product type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the legal marijuana market is segmented into recreational marijuana, and medical marijuana.

Based on application, the legal marijuana market is segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others.

Based on product type, the legal marijuana market is segmented into buds, oils, tinctures, and others.

