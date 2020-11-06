Narcolepsy Drugs Market Provides an in-depth Industry Analysis with Current Trends and Future Estimations

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Narcolepsy is a chronic disabling condition with symptoms such as cataplexy, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), sleep paralysis, hypnogogic hallucinations, and disrupted nocturnal sleep. Most of the narcolepsy drugs are used to treat symptoms related to cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness.

The global narcolepsy drugs market generated $2,429 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,360 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. The electroencephalography devices segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3612

The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the narcolepsy drugs market. Over the course of 2019–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the narcolepsy drugs market.

The global narcolepsy drug market size has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, owing to rise in awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of narcolepsy drug and availability of wide variety of narcolepsy drugs contribute toward the market growth. Governments of countries such as India and South Africa are promoting the awareness of importance of narcolepsy, which is further expected to boost the narcolepsy drug market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations toward the approval for novel narcolepsy drugs is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Based on narcolepsy disease type, the narcolepsy drugs market is segmented into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and others. Daytime extreme sleepiness segment is the highest revenue generator in the overall narcolepsy drugs market, as large number of people suffering from narcolepsy and other sleep disorders have a higher risk of this symptom, thus increasing the demand for narcolepsy drugs. However, the cataplexia segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, as patients suffering from cataplexia experience loss of muscle control, and almost 70% of narcolepsy patients are found to have this symptom.

Based on therapeutics type, the narcolepsy drugs market is segmented into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and others. The sodium oxybate segment held the highest share global narcolepsy drugs market in the 2018, as these drugs are highly effective to treat daytime extreme sleepiness and cataplexy. However, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increase in R&D activities for the development of these type of drugs by the key players.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3612

The Major Key Players Are:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Addrenex Pharmaceuticals

Shire Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Bioprojet

Novartis

Key Findings of the Narcolepsy Drugs Market: