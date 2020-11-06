Will you send the CV ?! Xiaomi plans to hire 5,000 engineers in 2021

2021 will be a year of many casual hires at Xiaomi, as the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that it will hire 5,000 engineers to be part of the community, which currently has 10,000 professionals in the field.

This shows that, in practice, the company will focus even more on developing new technologies to apply greater resources in the mobile market, as well as on the IoT. Recently, the brand launched a wide-angle telescope lens with up to 300% more light, showing that the company’s goal will be to invest in improving the photographic part of smartphones.

The information was confirmed by the company at the annual Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020), which was held yesterday in Beijing, China. In addition to talking about this new feature in the selection of new employees, Xiaomi also unveiled new technologies in the software sector, including the XiaoAI virtual assistant, which is in version 5.0 and promises to make many improvements to the software. IoT space of the brand.

“We believe that people are the foundation of all innovation. When building our technological skills, we should always start with (sic) finding the best people. Currently, Xiaomi has over 10,000 talented members of its engineering team and plans to recruit 5,000 more in 2021, despite the global pandemic. My wish for the next decade is to transform Xiaomi into the dream company of every engineer and we will strengthen our strategy of cultivating talent and team composition, ”said Lei Jun.

This recruitment program which is about to be launched by the Chinese giant is going to be much smaller than expected, as the expenses are less to ensure that he will remain in financial stability, as the pandemic caused by Covid- 19 has greatly shaken the technology sector.

Even so, investing in people remains a big step forward, which shows the company’s growing concern to also grow in the overall quality of the products it sells.