What will no longer be possible with the law on “global security”

A new proposal for a security law, which is under discussion in parliament, provides for sanctions against the dissemination of blurred images of police officers.

Gérald Darmanin had promised the police at the Unsa Police Congress in September that he would prohibit the dissemination of images of police officers performing their duties if their faces are not blurred. “No one will be able to prevent people from filming, but I am sticking to the idea of ​​forcing TVs and social networks not to broadcast the images of the faces of the police, but to blur them,” he said.

This is exactly what is being studied in parliament, in the new bill “comprehensive security”, the third part of which relates to the protection of police and military officials (as reported by LCP, the proposal has just passed the stage of the law commission , before being considered in open court in mid-November, editor’s note). Article 24, which relates, among other things, to the capture of images during law enforcement operations, sparked outrage. In the event of approval of this bill, the fact “of dissemination in any way and on any medium, with the aim of harming its physical or mental integrity, the image, the face or any other means of identification of an official of the national police or a soldier of the national gendarmerie when acting in the context of a police operation ”is punished with one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

Therefore, leave the videos of journalists and civilians attesting to law enforcement operations and in some cases serious abuse. Many people reacted strongly to this text on social networks, especially with the hashtags #CettePhotoNexisteraPlus and #LiberteDinformerEnDanger. More than 570,000 people have already signed a petition: “If this law is passed, the impunity of the police will only be greater. We must prevent this, for all victims of the police, but for all those who will be victims. Let’s not let them get in the way of our fundamental freedoms, ”declare the signatories.

David Dufresne, director of the movie A Country That Stands Wise, about police brutality, has collected several testimonials showing what is possible thanks to these images. For example, videos of the arrest of Cédric Chouviat, who died in its wake, on January 3, 2020, or that of Nice activist Geneviève Legay, who was seriously injured following a police charge on March 23, 2019, would not be more are possible. As well as the live broadcast of images of the police on social networks.

“A serious attack on the freedom to inform”

Rights defender Claire Hédon said on Nov. 3 she was “particularly concerned” about this part of the bill, which “should impede neither freedom of the press nor the right to information”. . “Public information and the publication of images related to police interventions are legitimate and necessary for democratic functioning,” she recalls. Reporters Without Borders also considers the text in its current form “dangerous”.

LRM MP Alice Thourot, who is tabling this bill along with Jean-Michel Fauvergue, says this provision focuses on cases where officials have been identified on videos and subsequently threatened in their privacy. However, as attorney Arié Alimi explained to us not long ago, “this law, if passed, would be a serious violation of the freedom of information. In practice it would simply lead to the cessation of live broadcasts of police operations and the disappearance of journalistic spontaneity ”.