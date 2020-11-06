Neonatal Ventilator Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning Up to 2027

Neonatal Ventilator Market Type (Non-Invasive and Invasive), and by End User (Hospitals and Clinics) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global market size of Neonatal Ventilator is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

A ventilator is a medical device routinely used in medical settings to provide mechanical assistance in exchange for oxygen and carbon dioxide. This process is also known as artificial respiration. It is a machine designed to facilitate breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or is breathing insufficiently. Ventilators used during the treatment of neonates are termed as neonatal ventilators.

The global neonatal ventilator market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive neonatal ventilators.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics.

By geography, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Hamilton, Airon, Draeger, Medtronic PLC, Sechrist, Nihon Kohden, and BD