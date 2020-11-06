University wants to reconsider complaint about Giffey’s doctoral thesis

Last year, the Free University of Berlin berated SPD politician Franziska Giffey for shortcomings in her work, but did not withdraw her doctorate in political science. Now there is a new review.

Berlin (dpa) – The Free University of Berlin wants to lift its complaint in the context of the procedure for examining the doctoral thesis by Federal Minister for Families Franziska Giffey (SPD) and take a new decision.

This was announced by the presidium of the university. The reason for this is a new general report by lawyer Ulrich Battis on behalf of the university. This concerns the reprimand instrument in proceedings for the review of the award of a university degree under the Berlin University Act.

In February 2019, Giffey himself asked the FU to open a formal examination procedure for his thesis “The path from Europe to citizens – The European Commission’s policy on civil society participation “. After completing the exam in the fall of 2019, the university decided not to revoke Giffey’s doctorate and file a complaint. Despite the shortcomings noted, it could not be fundamentally questioned that the thesis was an independent academic achievement, the FU announced at the time.

The FU announced that the new expert opinion revealed that a complaint would only be admissible in a less serious case. However, this was not stated in the final examination board report for Giffey’s 2019 thesis. Therefore, a retest should be performed. Giffey has an opportunity to comment on the contemplated rescinding of the complaint decision.

The Berlin CDU had previously called the issue of an FU complaint illegal and demanded that the proceedings be reopened. Giffey is seen as a candidate for the SPD’s first candidate in the Berlin state election next fall.