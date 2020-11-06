PlayStation 5 view with store overheat alert

With less than a week before the PlayStation 5’s launch in select markets (less than two weeks in Brazil), Sony is already promoting its next-gen console around the world and some stores are even displaying the video game on their shelves. shelves.

After visiting a Best Buy near her home in the US, user @xzyliac posted on her Twitter that she was surprised at the size of the Xbox Series X compared to the PS5, the Microsoft console. being much smaller than expected, but another detail caught the eye: a message appeared on TV saying that the PlayStation 5 was too hot.

The alert clearly means that the console is overheating and therefore it is necessary for the user to turn off the PlayStation 5 and wait for the temperature to cool down before turning it back on.

This probably must have happened not because of an issue with the console itself, which is the most important released by Sony exactly to avoid overheating issues, but because of where the PS5 would be stored.

It is essential that users place the PlayStation 5 (and any other console, for that matter) in an open area that allows good air circulation so that the heat expelled by the video game fan can be dissipated. In a closed environment, there is no air circulation and the heat generated by the console begins to heat the entire system.

In the most recent reviews posted by some chains and websites around the world a few minutes ago, one of the most popular points about the PS5 was precisely its cooling system. The PS5 and PS5 digital editions arrive in Brazil on November 19 for R $ 4,199 and R $ 4,699.