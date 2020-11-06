Soy Protein Ingredients Market May Set New Growth Story | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc, Manildra Group

Soy foods are an excellent source of dietary protein, depending on the amount of quality used. Soy protein ingredients are processed ingredients produced from wholly defatted soy meal through a water extraction process. The resulting concentrate and isolate contain 65 to 90 percent protein. Additionally, these ingredients are used for the development of various protein foods, as soy provides essential amino acids for human nutrition and is generally lower in saturated fat than other protein sources.

Increasing demand for processed foods and the inclusion of western influences in food diets have led to a significant rise in the soy protein ingredients market. A surge in demand for efficient and cost-effective meat alternatives across the globe is another key aspect accelerating the demand for soy protein ingredients across the globe. However, its anti-nutrients and allergic nature of soy protein ingredients is limiting the growth of this market. Besides, the negative impact of genetically modified soy coupled with the availability of various alternatives such as milk proteins, pea proteins, and other animal proteins are also affecting the growth of soy protein ingredient market for the forecasted period.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

CHS Inc.

Dean Foods

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

KELLOGG CO.

Kerry Inc

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd

Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Soy Protein Ingredients Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

