45 hours of music: JVC announces wireless headphones with IP55, long battery life and more

JVC has already launched a headset with an unusual solution: a built-in virtual personal trainer, which has certainly caught the attention of those who exercise, now it presents two more headphones, but this time there are two concentrated TWS. on a. long battery life and other smart functions. Get to know the HA-XC50T and HA-XC90T now.

The design of the headphones is from the Japanese company Triple Proof, which should certainly ensure good durability of the accessories, which is IP55 certified, which guarantees protection against water jets and dust, in addition to being shock resistant according to JVC.

JVC HA-XC50T

Starting with the most basic model, the JVC HA-XC50T arrives with 5.8mm drivers that are yet to deliver deep and intense bass. The battery lasts 4 hours on a single charge, but it can be recharged in the included box, which provides another 10 hours of battery life. The headset takes 2 hours to charge while the box takes 3 hours via USB-C, but a quick 15 minute charge can guarantee up to an hour of uninterrupted music.

The headphones are available in 2 colors: red and black and weigh only 5.6 grams each, providing interesting comfort when in use.

Moreover, both have Bluetooth 5.0 and can control the voice assistants of the connected cell phone using the buttons included in its design.

Their sale is already taking place in the United States through the official JVC website and in physical stores with a suggested price of $ 99.95, which is around R $ 556.62 in direct conversion.

JVC HA-XC90T

The most advanced model presented today is the HA-XC90T, which arrives with 12mm drivers in an independent acoustic chamber. This gives it a much better sound than the previous model, but because of that they’re a bit heavier: 10.3 grams each. The design also features touch-sensitive buttons to control volume and voice assistants.

Speaking of sound, this model features Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology to reduce latency, power consumption, and even improve connectivity, in addition to Clear Voice Capture, which provides noise isolation for voice calls.

The big highlight of this model is the battery: it only lasts 15 hours in the headset and two more full charges in the box, which takes 2.5 hours to charge the headset and 3.5 hours to refill. via USB-C. However, if you’re in a rush, 10 minutes in the box can add up to 90 minutes of music on your headphones.

Economy and Market Oct. 28

Accessories Oct. 27

The HA-XC90T is also now available in the US for $ 199.95, around R $ 1,110.00 in direct conversion, but only in black on the official JVC website and partner physical stores.

know more