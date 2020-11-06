World time trial champion Ganna tested positive for coronavirus

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Time trial world champion Filippo Ganna has tested positive for the corona virus. The Italian Cycling Federation announced it a few days before the European Track Cycling Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria (November 11-15).

Ganna, who won the individual time trial of the world championship in Imola this year and also four stages of the Giro d’Italia later, will not be part of the title fights in Bulgaria. He returned from his team’s training camp and is now in quarantine. The 24-year-old had felt uncomfortable this week and had undergone a corona test. It was now positive.