Google Photos Has Exclusive Features For Google One Subscribers, Source Code Reveals

After receiving a new editor with new tools and a redesigned interface, Google Photos could be on the verge of making another change that will benefit its users, with a focus this time on those who subscribe to the Google One service.

According to staff at XDA Developers, the news was seen while exploring the source code for Google Photos 5.18, which means that at least for now, it’s not officially available to users and may or may not. not be implemented in the “final version” of the application.

For starters, we mentioned in the app that pop-ups will be shown to explain premium editing features to users and encourage Google One membership, at least for now. “As a Google One member, you get access to additional editing features ”,“ Get additional editing features with a Google One subscription ”,“ Unlock this feature and much more with a Google One subscription ”and“ Unlock more editing features and {storage volume} of storage with a Google One subscription. ”.

One point that needs to be mentioned here, however, is that at least for the time being there is no information about what features will be offered in this regard, which may mean future changes to the application with new implementations or limitation of free users.

In addition to this direct quote to Google One, we also have confirmation that preprocessing strings have been included, “Dynamic”, “HDR” and “Vivido” suggestions and possibly photo-focused filters for editing the sky, being cited 6 possible options: “Afterglow”, “Airy”, “Ember”, “Luminous”, “Radiant” and Stormy “.

At this time, there is no information regarding the availability of the changes mentioned above or if these new changes will be exclusive to subscribers, but it is expected that in the coming weeks we will see more news revealed by Google. .