Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Industry 2020 With Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share 2020 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027:DBMR Updates

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market to account to USD 2.041 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period. The growing number of shunting procedure and increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus will uplift the growth of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is a colourless fluid made by bunch of cells, found in brain and spinal cord which helps to deliver nutrients to the central nervous system of the body by removing waste products and also provide mechanical and immunological protection to the brain.

Some of the factors such as increasing geriatric population as they are more prone to targeted diseases such as izheimer’s and parkinson’s, rising awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries, increasing cases of stroke and hydrocephalus and technological advances will accelerate the growth of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, improvement in healthcare sector in developing economies will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Easy availability of alternative treatment, limited hospital budget constraint and increasing complexities in clinical trials are some of the factors that will hamper the growth of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Based on product, Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is segmented into shunts and external drainage systems. Shunts on the basis of type are segmented into ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunts, ventriculoatrial (VA) shunts, lumboperitoneal (LP) shunts and ventriculopleural (VPL) shunts. Shunts on the basis of valve type are segmented into fixed valve shunts and adjustable valve shunts.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into pediatric, adult and geriatric.

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Sophysa SA, Natus Medical Incorporated

Dispomedica GmbH

Argi Grup

Möller Medical GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Wellong Instruments

By Product (Shunts, External Drainage Systems)

By End User (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric)

