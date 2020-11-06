Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 2015 Receives October 2020 Security Patch

Samsung did not have a good reputation for updates to its smartphones and devices that were already out of the market some time ago. This has changed somewhat since the launch of One UI. Recently, even, the South Korean has started to promise three years of Android upgrades for its most popular phones.

However, she was also very good at releasing security fixes. Along with the agility of making the hotfix package available in the first few days of the month for its most popular launches, it has updated devices from years ago that are already past the official three years of support.

The most recent case illustrating this new policy concerns the Galaxy Tab S2, 2015 (!). It’s getting the October 2020 Android security patch. Yeah.

The update doesn’t bring big news, as expected. However, after five years in the market, it is positive that the manufacturer is still keeping the device protected with the latest bug and flaw fixes on Android.

For now, the update is being distributed in the United States and is expected to reach other markets via OTA soon. This, of course, if you haven’t ditched the original system and migrated to a custom ROM, a common movement of users who see their device will no longer be hearing from the manufacturer.

It should be noted that the S2 tab no longer appears in the list of devices with official company support, unlike the S3 tab.

And you, what do you think of Samsung’s new policy to keep your devices up to date longer and in a more reasonable timeframe? Do you own a branded smartphone or tablet and are you happy with the speed at which updates are delivered? Tell us in the comments!