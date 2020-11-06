Patient Risk Management and Safety Market 2020-2026 is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Major Giants – Clarity Group Inc., Conduent Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Patient Risk Management and Safety Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market analysis report is a comprehensive background analysis of the industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Global patient risk management and safety market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high cost of the software. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient risk management and safety market are RLDatix, Verge Solutions, LLC, RiskQual, QUANTROS, INC., Clarity Group, Inc., Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc., IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Salus Global Corporation, Covance Inc., BD among others.

Market Definition: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market

Healthcare safety management is mainly dedicated on minimizing the medication errors, human errors and to improve the different healthcare processes. This is basically a software solution, which provides real time visibility into quality and safety management processes. This system comprises of infection prevention management, risk management, incident reporting, surveillance management, claims management, audit management, and analytics solutions. According to World Health Organizations report, in Europe health-care related adverse events and medical errors arise in 8% to 12% of hospitalizations.

Segmentation: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Solutions

Infection Prevention Management

Surveillance Management

Risk Management

Audit Management

Claims Management

Incident Reporting

Others

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Component

Software

Services

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmacies

Other

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market:

In May 2018, Sciformix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Covance Inc.) has launched a platform of new technology which can offer end-to-end solutions for safety & risk management. This expansion will help to overcome the unmet technology services for their life sciences customers

In July 2018, RL Solutions merged with Datix Limited. Datix Limited is a leading provider of healthcare quality and patient safety software. By this partnership the company will be able create a greater impact on patient safety all over the world

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market Drivers:

Growing demand to decrease the high healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections also acts as a market driver

Increasing government initiatives for the improvement of patient safety and patient outcomes also boosts the market growth

Rising focus on improving patient outcomes can also accelerate the growth of this market

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market Restraints:

Unwillingness to change from conventional methods, which is restricting the overall adoption of these safety measures can act as a market restraint

Dearth of skilled IT professionals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the software also hampers the market growth

Report range-

The report offers Patient Risk Management and Safety Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Patient Risk Management and Safety Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

