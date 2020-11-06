Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market 2020-2026 is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Major Giants – Prometic Life Sciences Inc., TARIS BIOMEDICAL LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., HERANTIS PHARMA Plc

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development and advancement in drug research and growth in the treatment opportunities available.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market are Prometic Life Sciences Inc.; TARIS BIOMEDICAL LLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; HERANTIS PHARMA Plc; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Viventia Bio Inc.; Telormedix SA; Ferring B.V.; Altor BioScience; Cold Genesys, Inc.; Heat Biologics, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Sanofi; Eli Lilly and Company; AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is a type of cancer mostly found in the urinary tract of patients, and the inner surface of the bladder where the muscle of the bladder is not affected. The symptoms associated with the disease are Hematuria, frequent urination, pain during urination, pain in the lower back and abdomen.

Segmentation: Global Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market : By Stage

Ta

Tis (Carcinoma in situ) (CIS)

T1

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market : Treatment Class

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Intravescial Therapy

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market : By Malignant Potential

Low-Grade Tumors

High-Grade Tumors

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market:

In October 2018, Merck & Co., Inc. announced the presentation of interim analysis of Phase 2 trial of “KEYTRUDA” (anti-PD-1 therapy) for patients that have previously undergone treatment for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ or CIS plus papillary disease at the ESMO Congress 2018 held in Munich Germany from October 18-23. The results showed a complete response rate of 38.8% at three months

In May 2018, Ferring B.V. announced that they had agreed to secure the global commercialization rights to “nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3)” a novel gene therapy currently under development by FKD Therapeutics Oy for potential treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. This agreement comes into effect once the US FDA provides the marketing approval for the therapy

In February 2016, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that, the US FDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) had accepted an NDA review for “EOquin” (apaziquone for intravesical instillation). The US FDA announced that they plan to announce the results by December 2016

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of bladder cancer globally is one of the factors positively affecting the growth of the market

Increasing awareness and initiatives undertaken by the governments of various regions resulting in the rise of healthcare expenditure are factors driving the growth of the market

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Restraint

Lack of approved marketed drugs globally are one of the major factors restraining the market growth

