LG Slide: roll-up phone undergoes registration with EUIPO

LG continues to launch several devices focused on the innovation market. After announcing the wing, the manufacturer has just registered a “roll-up” model at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), showing that it could soon reach the market from mobile.

The mobile phone called LG Slide could become the second device of the “Project Explorer”, which already has the Wing and should receive some additional devices in the next few years. With the new patent, this product could be marketed in the first quarter of 2021, in March.

The fact of having undergone the registration makes it already interesting and practically confirmed, but it has been entered in the Class 9 category, which includes smartphones, digital mobile phones, electronic stylus with touch screen for smartphones, headsets for smartphones, smart watches. , smartphones and tablets.

In practice, this can be said that the LG Slide can come with a stylus to facilitate navigation between the phone’s menus, as well as the application of other features, making it closer to the most direct competitor with this accessory, the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is also set to arrive in 2021.

It may not be the only differentiated model to be launched, because before the South Korean company had already registered other devices, such as LG The Roll, LG Double Roll, LG Dual Roll, LG Bi-Roll , LG Roll Canvas, LG Flex and LG Duplex.

There are still no price predictions, but given the kind of technology involved in rolling part of the device’s screen and making it more compact, you can’t expect anything financially accessible. to all. It’s worth remembering that LG already has a flexible OLED display applied to the Signature TV, which sells for US $ 87,000 (~ R $ 481,000).