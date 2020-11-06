PUBG Mobile Set To Return To Indian Market After Complying With Government Requirements

After a series of incidents on the border with China, the Indian government decided to penalize the neighboring country by banning a series of apps and services controlled by Chinese companies. Due to this restrictive policy, New Delhi has blocked the PUBG Mobile game.

The game has been removed from Apple’s Play Store and App Store, but this may soon be canceled. According to people familiar with the matter, PUBG Corporation has engaged world-class cloud service providers to store Indian user data locally.

This practically meets the primary requirement of the Indian government and should lead New Delhi to relaunch the game in Android and iOS stores.

TechCrunch also revealed this week that PUBG Corporation has already sent out a note notably informing Indian streamers that the game could return to the country by the end of the year. In addition, India can also speak on the subject today.

Taking advantage of all the expectations for the game’s release, PUBG Corporation has already started planning a heavy marketing campaign to win back Indian audiences.

The developer also severed ties with Tencent Games after the ban in India and that should continue from now on. For now, the New Delhi authorities remain in complete silence on the issue. Regardless, the return of PUBG is bad news for local developers making similar games around the country.