Perceptible Corona Crisis: High Losses for BVB

Dortmund (dpa) – Borussia Dortmund are visibly feeling the effects of the corona pandemic. As reported by Bundesliga football club, the minus in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 was € 35.8 million.

Group turnover fell to 56.5 million euros (previous year: 112.4 million euros). BVB spoke about the delayed start to the Corona-linked season until mid-September, games with few to no viewers and changes in the distribution of TV money.

However, BVB management, by its own admission, “assumes a nearly balanced quarterly result” for the second quarter. In the context of “the high level of uncertainty regarding the continued development of the Covid 19 pandemic at the present time”, “no forecast of results for the entire 2020/2021 fiscal year can be given”.

In the annual report, the Revierclub had assumed a loss of between 70 and 75 million euros for the current season. BVB had already closed the previous season with a loss of almost 44 million euros.