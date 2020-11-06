📰 A mysterious galactic phenomenon explained?

Recent observations by a team of astronomers led by Canadian scientists, particularly researchers from the Space Institute and the Department of Physics at McGill University, suggest that certain high-speed radio bursts (FRB) could come from magnetars, neutron stars that are a Generate magnetic field (in physics the magnetic field (or magnetic induction or magnetic flux density) is a quantity that is characterized by the data …) of extreme intensity. Although we have searched again and again, we have never been able to find the source of this mysterious phenomenon, namely the object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space, the one has an exact function and which …) consists of several hypotheses.

Great first: intense radio burst emanating from a galactic magnetar

On April 28, 2020, a team of about fifty students, postdocs and professors formed the FRB Collaboration of the Canadian Mapping Experience (Mapping refers to the creation and study of geographic maps. The main principle of mapping is to represent data on a reduced medium …) the hydrogen intensity (hydrogen is a chemical element with the symbol H and the atomic number 1.) (CHIME) has detected a radio burst of an intensity unusual from a magnetar nearby, in the Milky Way (The Milky Way (also “our galaxy “or sometimes simply” the galaxy “, with a capital letter) is …). In an article published today in the journal Nature, these scientists indicate that the radio burst was three thousand times more intense than the magnetars studied so far (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset, it is the time between two nights when the Sunbeams illuminate the sky. Its beginning (compared to midnight local time) …), which supports the theory (The word theory comes from the Greek word theorein This means “look, observe, examine.” In common parlance, a theory is an idea or speculative knowledge, often based on …) that these neutron stars are the source of at least some bursts of fast radio.

“According to our calculations, if an eruption of such intensity came from another galaxy (Galaxies is a quarterly French magazine devoted to science fiction. With that title, it has had two lives that were adopted by …. ), it would be indistinguishable from some fast radio bursts that really give weight (weight is the force of gravity, of gravitational and inertial origin, which is exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the environment. It is equivalent to the opposite of earth. ..) the theory that these outbursts or at least some of them originate from magnetars, “explains Pragya Chawla, co-author of the study and doctoral student in the Department of Physics (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) is etymologically the” science of nature “. In a sense …) McGill University (McGill University, located in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest universities in Canada.).”

Theories about the origin of rapid radio bursts

Fast radio bursts were discovered over ten years ago. While at first they thought they were dealing with an isolated phenomenon, astronomers have now discovered that some of these high-intensity radio emissions are more intense than energy (energy in common sense refers to anything that allows it to ‘do work, generate heat, produce light Generated by the sun (The sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the solar system. In the astronomical classification, it is a yellow dwarf-type star that extends over millions, even Composed billions of years – repeated.

According to one of the theories put forward, the rapid bursts of radio waves would actually come from extragalactic magnetars, young neutron stars that have a magnetic field (a field corresponds to a term of defined space 🙂 that is extremely intense, with an opportunity to explode and release enormous amounts of energy.

“Up until now, the high-speed radio bursts recorded by telescopes like CHIME have all come from other galaxies. It is therefore difficult to study them precisely,” says Ziggy Pünschis, another co-author of the study and also a PhD student (Un The PhD student is a beginning researcher who, under the supervision of a graduate thesis supervisor, is involved in a research project for a duration of the physics department of the university, which varies depending on the country and … (A university is a higher education institution whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and dissemination In the United States at the time …) McGill. “Furthermore, the theory of magnetars was not supported by observation (observation is the action of carefully monitoring phenomena without the desire to investigate them. and to modify means of investigation …) of these stars in our own galaxy (in cosmology, a galaxy is a collection It contains stars, gas, dust, and dark matter, and sometimes contains a supermassive black hole at their center.) Now we have found that the energy they gave off was much less intense than that of the rapid extragalactic radio bursts. ”

Do all the fast radio bursts come from magnetars?

“However, since the brightest and most active sources of high-speed radio bursts have much higher levels of energy and activity (the term activity can refer to a profession), this can be done as with magnetars. I think some outbreaks are from younger, more energetic and more active magnetars” , argues Dr. Paul Scholz of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually an institution of research. For example the perimeter …) Dunlap of astronomy (astronomy is the science of observation of stars to explain their origin, their development, their physical and chemical properties. It must not …) and astrophysics (from the Greek astro = star and physics = physics) is an interdisciplinary branch of astronomy that is mainly concerned with physics and the study of the properties of objects in the universe (stars, ..)..) from the U University of Toronto (The University of Toronto (U of T) is an English-speaking Canadian public university. With more than 70,000 students, it’s the largest university in Canada since …).

If extragalactic radio emission and X-ray emission were recorded at the same time, we would have concrete evidence that some fast radio bursts are emanating from magnetars. However, this will likely only be possible for fast radio bursts from a fairly close source. The good news is that the CHIME-FRB collaboration is discovering a good amount of it (amount is an umbrella term in metrology (number, amount), scalar, vector, number of objects, or otherwise. Name the value of a collection or Group of things.).

The study:

The CHIME-FRB Collaboration’s article “A bright millisecond radio burst from a galactic magnetar” was published in the journal Nature.

DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-020-2863-y

