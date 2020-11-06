Opposition attacks basis of corona restrictions

The federal government wants to create a more precise legal basis for corona restrictions. The previous general formulations of the Infection Protection Act are specified. There is massive criticism of the plans.

Berlin (dpa) – The opposition has criticized the lack of parliamentary foundations for the renewal of far-reaching corona restrictions.

The head of the FDP, Christian Lindner, described the plans of the grand coalition of legal anchoring extended to the Bundestag as a “legal-political fig leaf”. This is only intended to legitimize in retrospect the decisions that have already been taken. “This goes to the extreme of contempt for Parliament”.

Left-wing member of the parliamentary group Susanne Ferschl addressed the parliaments as a spectator in view of the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the “theater of the absurd”. “The crisis is not the time for the executive, it is the time for parliaments.”

Green MP Manuela Rottmann said a quick reaction was important, but that Parliament had to take matters into its own hands. What is needed is a link between the infection processes and the legal consequences that is understandable to the courts.

AfD MP Detlev Spangenberg criticized the effect of the partial foreclosure with “the damage it has caused to the rule of law, healthcare and economic life without a justifiable relationship.”

The deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group Bärbel Bas defended the action. The recent increase in new infections to more than 21,000 in one day shows that “there was an urgent need to act.” It is true that the planned general changes to the law would also give federal states greater legal certainty.

In light of criticism of the renewed shutdowns of many facilities by decision of federal and state governments, the coalition wants to create a more specific legal basis for corona restrictions. Previous general formulations of the infection protection law should be clarified. Steps that might be necessary should be listed individually – such as contact restrictions and distance requirements or the mask requirement in public spaces.