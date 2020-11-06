IPhone 13 Pro: source shows major improvements to Apple mobile phone camera for 2021

The iPhone 12 was made official just a few weeks ago and we already have more information about the iPhone 13, which according to Ming-Chi Kuo should also arrive in 4 versions, with the iPhone 13 Pro receiving major improvements. of the camera, which will allow photos with even more quality from the ultra-wide sensor.

Apple analyst points out that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models are expected to arrive with a new 6-element ultra-wide sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and autofocus.

These numbers represent a major development for this sensor, as the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max feature 5P element lenses with a much smaller aperture: f / 2.4.

This change should allow much more light to be captured and may indicate improvements reaching other sensors as well, as Apple still seeks to maintain a standard of quality among all iPhone lenses.

The leaker also informs that most of the cameras for the next iPhones are to be supplied by Largan Precision, which is expected to be responsible for 70% of the devices’ sensors.

Speaking of other features, we still don’t know if a 120Hz ProMotion display should be present on the 2021 iPhone 13s, but given that the iPad Air 4 has launched a fingerprint sensor on the button. power supply, it is very likely that the next generation of Apple phones will embrace the technology, which would provide relief to those who have been orphaned by Touch ID.

What are your expectations for the iPhone 13? Tell in the comments.