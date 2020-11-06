Disappearance of the glucose detector in the abdomen

Continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels is vital for the body to anticipate hypoglycemia and limit hyperglycemia, both of which are harmful, especially in diabetes. There are two sensors in mammals: one in the brain (the brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many body functions, including …) and the other at the level of the abdomen (called the belly part of the human body or the body of an animal.). Thanks to an imaging method (images consist primarily in the production and sale of physical images representing beings or things. The production used to be done either by hand or by printing …) innovative, INRAE ​​and the University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher studies). In the United States in …) Adelaide (Australia) has succeeded for the first time in quantifying the activity (The term Activity can designate a profession.) The sensor (A sensor is a device that converts the state of an observed physical variable into a usable one, example: an electrical voltage, a …) of glucose (glucose is an aldohexose, main representative of Oses (Sugar). Conventionally, it is symbolized by Glc. It is assimilated directly by the body.) To belly height in animals (an animal (from the Latin anim us, spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic living being according to the classical classification, that is, it feeds on substances …) and humans (a man is an individual of the sex of an adult male of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply “Man”. By…). Their results, published in three articles, show the disappearance of this sensor (a sensor is a device that converts the state of an observed physical quantity into a usable quantity, for example: an electrical voltage, a level of mercury, a …) during obesity (obesity is the condition of a person or animal suffering from increased body fat, which leads to obesity, which in one …). Their study opens up new therapeutic perspectives aimed at restoring this sensor in order to prevent the harmful consequences of obesity such as the occurrence of diabetes (diabetes has different forms, all of which have copious amounts of urine (polyuria) in common. The word “diabetes” comes from ancient Greek …) Type II.

Diabetes and obesity: disappearance of the glucose detector in the abdomen.

© INRAE ​​- Christophe Maitre



The detection of the blood sugar concentration is essential for the balance of the organism of mammals. However, there are only two places that can be used to detect the level of glucose in the body. The first is located in the brain at the hypothalamus level and mainly detects hypoglycemia. The second is located in the abdomen at the level of the portal vein, the blood vessel (blood is a fluid connective tissue that is formed by free cell populations, of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals. An adult human has about 5 liters of blood equipped.) From the digestive tract. Its main job is to detect hyperglycemia. The characteristics of this sensor and its variations, especially in the patient (In the medical field, the term patient usually refers to a person receiving medical attention or being cared for.) Obese or diabetic was there day (the day or day is that.) Interval between sunrise and sunset; the period between two nights during which the sun’s rays light up the sky. Its beginning (compared to midnight local time) and its duration …) is unknown.

To study this sensor directly, the researchers synthesized a marker that sticks to it. They followed the density (the density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as a reference. The reference body …) of the marker attached to the sensor using an innovative molecular imaging method (PET-CT – see Box). This made it possible to localize the activity of the glucose detection sensor at the level of the portal vein in miniature pigs before and after the weight gain and then to measure it (weight gain is a change in body mass, which leads to an increase in the body mass index.) To the stage ( A stage (from the ancient Greek στ? Διον stadium, from the verb? Στημι istêmi, “stand upright and firm”) is equipment …) of pre-diabetes. In animals without obesity (obesity is the condition of a person with a height that is considered slightly larger than normal or average …), the scientists were able to determine that the sensor extends over a reduced distance at the entrance to the liver (the liver is a strange and asymmetrical abdominal organ, which in humans is housed in the right hypochondrium, in the right subphrenic compartment, in the upper part of the hollow …) and not all (the whole) understood as the whole of that which exists is often understood as the World or the universe interpreted.) Along the portal vein. In obese animals, the sensor disappears and effectively suppresses the detection of glucose in the abdomen. These results were confirmed by the recording of the nerve activity coming from the same sensor: there is actually a suppression of the signal (general terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message. It has existed in the form of objects with shapes light signals have been since the beginning of time from …) sent to the brain.

The disappearance of the portal sensor during weight gain (weight is the force of gravity created by gravity and inertia and exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the proximity of the earth. It is equal to the opposite …) removes important information (a capital (from the Latin caput, capitis, head) is a city in which the powers are seated, or a city that has a primacy in a social area, …) for the brain, which cannot do this, the glucose concentration in the blood more precisely judge. The disappearance of this sensor is likely implicated in the events that convert obesity into type II diabetes. However, the recovery seems to be possible, especially since the developed imaging method (graphie) enables rapid and non-invasive monitoring of this sensor, a significant advance in medicine (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “who heals”)). is the science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy), its normal functioning (physiology) and tries to personalize …). This opens up new perspectives for prevention (prevention is an attitude and / or a series of measures to prevent a situation (social, environmental, economic, etc.) …) and to treat obesity and diabetes.

PET-CT imaging

Figure: PET-CT image of portal vein receptor activity (color) in a model animal. Bottom right: three-dimensional representation of the portal vein of the same animal. © INRAE ​​/ Charles-Henri Malbert To detect glucose, the portal vein sensor uses receptors that recognize a hormone (A hormone is a chemical messenger that is carried by the circulatory system and acts by binding to receptors at some distance from its production site. .) (Glucagon-like peptide). These receptors are also sensitive to other molecules, some of which are used in particular to treat diabetes. By using a marked molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and represent the smallest amount of …) is marked. That is, detectable by imaging methods, bound to these receptors that scientists found and measured the activity of the glucose sensor. During the same examination, hybrid imaging allows (in genetics, the hybrid is the cross of two individuals of two varieties, subspecies (intraspecific cross), species (cross …). PET-CT allows to monitor the binding of this labeled molecule proportional to the density of the receptors (PET image) in the patient’s body (CT image).

