Motorola launches ‘Black Friday’ promotion with discounts of up to R $ 3,000 in online store

The end of the year is approaching and with it comes the traditional Black Friday which, contrary to what the name suggests, is usually a period of a few months with offers for different types of products and not a single Friday.

At the end of October, we have already seen that Oi, for example, has already made available a 500MB fiber optic plan to enter the offer period. Now it’s Motorola’s turn to announce price cuts for its products on Black Friday.

The manufacturer announced a list of four phones that will be slashed from today in its online store, which was updated this week and now has a model comparator to help customers find the best device.

In the list of discount smartphones we find some of the main devices of the company, from premium middlemen, such as Motorola One Fusion, to more advanced, such as Motorola Edge Plus. The Motorola Razr 2019 – foldable device with a flip-up design that references the long-lost cell phone of the successful company in the 2000s.

The lowest discount is applied to the Motorola One Fusion. The model, which is normally found on the website priced at R $ 1,599, can be purchased for R $ 1,499 in installments or, if the customer prefers to pay the amount once in the boleto, it costs R $ 1,259.10 .

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge, which is officially priced at R $ 4,999, is currently selling for R $ 3,999 in the online store, with a discount to R $ 3,599.10 for cash payment.

The Motorola Edge Plus, a cell phone that ushered in the 5G segment at Motorola, will get a price cut of R $ 6,999 to R $ 4,999 if the consumer chooses to install the product up to 12 times. The cash payment has another reduction in its price and the device costs R $ 4,499.10.

Finally, the biggest discount applied on the site will be for Motorola Razr 2019. The device has its official price of R $ 6,999 in the online store, but it can be purchased with a discount of R $ 3 thousand, that is, that is, it costs R $ 3,999 in installments and R $ 3,599.10 in cash.

Motorola has not revealed until what day the promotions will be available on the website, but said the offers will be valid until the end of November.

So what did you think of the offers? Comment your opinion with us in the space below.