North America Rainscreen Cladding Market: Forecast & Opportunities To 2027 | Top Players- Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp

Rainscreen cladding market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 4,806.36 million by 2027. Increased demand for rainscreen cladding in order to protect the buildings from various environmental conditions is the factor for the market growth.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of North America Rainscreen Cladding. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the North America Rainscreen Cladding Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Leading North America Rainscreen Cladding manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp, NVELOPE, CENTRIA, FunderMax, Middle East Insulation LLC., Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Kingspan Group, TERREAL, CAREA Group, MERSON GROUP, Avenere Cladding LLC., HunterDouglas, Architectural Panel Solutions Limited, Bailey, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Tata Steel and DuPont, among other players in North America.

North America Rainscreen Cladding Market Scope and Market Size

North America rainscreen cladding market is segmented on the basis of raw material, system and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high pressure laminates, terracotta, ceramic and others.

On the basis of system, the market is segmented into vented systems, drained and vented systems and pressure equalised (moderated) systems.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial.

