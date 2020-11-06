Chelating Agent Market: Competitor Insights, Industry Driven Factors And Future Demand To 2027 | Top Players- BASF SE, Dow, Nouryon, Kemira, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Global Chelating Agents Market, By Type (Synthetic Chelating Agents, Natural Chelating Agents), Form (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), Distribution Channel (Warehouses, Direct Sales/B2B, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), Application (Cleaners and Detergents, Industrial Cleaning/Descaling, Textile Processing, Agriculture, Mining, Oil and Gas, Electrical and Electronics, Photography, Building and Construction, Food and Feed Additives, Personal Care, Polymer Production, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Chelating agent market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 7.92 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rapidly increasing population is a vital factor driving the growth of chelating agent market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Chelating Agent Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Chelating Agent Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Chelating Agents Market Scope and Market Size

The chelating agents market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the chelating agents market is segmented into synthetic chelating agents and natural chelating agents. In 2020, the synthetic chelating agents segment is dominating as synthetic chelating agents are used in various industries such as household formulations, including detergents, cleansers.

On the basis of form, the chelating agents market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. In 2020, biodegradable segment is dominating since it is mostly used in the agricultural applications.

On the basis of distribution channel, the chelating agents market is segmented into direct sales/B2B, specialty stores, warehouses, e-commerce, and others. In 2020, the direct sales/B2B segment is dominating since it is the only option to buy bulk quantity at a cheap price.

On the basis of application, the chelating agents market is segmented into pulp and paper, agriculture, cleaners and detergents, industrial cleaning/descaling, mining, textile processing, oil and gas, polymer production, building and construction, photography, electrical and electronics, food, and feed additives, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. In 2020, the pulp and paper segment is dominating due to its cheap manufacturing process and easy adoption by manufacturers.

Leading Chelating Agent manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

BASF SE, Dow, Nouryon, Kemira, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, ADM, Ascend Performance Materials, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Tate & Lyle, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd, Ava Chemicals Private Limited, LANXESS, among other domestic and global players.

Table Of Contents: Chelating Agent Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

