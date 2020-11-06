Finally! While Brazil waits, WhatsApp Pay releases in India

Update (06/11/20) – JB

It took, but it finally happened: Facebook released how WhatsApp Pay works in India. According to local media, this considerable delay in launching the service was caused by legal procedures required by Indian authorities.

As in Brazil, the Central Bank of India and other authorities had to analyze all data in WhatsApp Pay and make sure the system is secure. The more optimistic forecast indicates that the service could be made available to Brazilian users later this month.

The release of WhatsApp Pay was so important to Facebook that the CEO of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, recorded a video explaining the service and celebrating its launch in India:

Now you can easily send money to your friends and family via WhatsApp just as easily as sending a message.

It is worth noting that, despite 400 million Indian users, WhatsApp can only release its payment service to 20 million. Indeed, the payment authority in India wants the resource to be distributed slowly and gradually during this first phase.

WhatsApp’s payment system uses India’s national payment infrastructure known as UPI (India’s PIX). This allows interoperability between different applications, as it is also used by PhonePe, Google Pay and Walmart

Original text (05/05/20)

After receiving approval from the Indian government, WhatsApp Pay can finally be officially launched to the people of the country. According to more recent information, the messenger has already entered into an exclusive agreement with four major Indian banks.

The main application partners in the country are: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State State of India.

With this, WhatsApp Pay should be formalized at the end of May for a part of the Indian public, since the four listed banks do not concentrate the entire population with a bank account.

For those who don’t remember, WhatsApp Pay has been tested in India since 2018. However, the messaging service has had its ups and downs, and the “fire trial” is expected to take place now.

Indeed, the application must test the capacity of its servers to handle a large number of simultaneous transactions. If everything goes stably, WhatsApp should invite other banks to join its platform.

So, the idea of ​​the messenger is to enable Indian people to make payments and receive transfers without leaving the app. In addition, the initiative is also expected to help the Indian government reduce the number of citizens who are outside the country’s banking system.