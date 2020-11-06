Top Scenario: 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Update | Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth

The rising demand for high-speed and consistent network all over the world is driving the global 5G new radio non-standalone architecture industry growth. The North American region is foreseen to lead the market growth in the forecast period.

A latest report by Research Dive on the global 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market discloses that the market is estimated to perceive exponential growth in the near future. The report includes the present scenario and future growth of the market. The research report is helpful for the companies and individuals in hunt of detailed insights and statistics regarding the 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market.

The report provides:

• A brief summary of the industry with its definition, advantages, and application areas.

• Complete insights on the market condition, statistics, dynamics, CAGR, revenues, market shares, and future forecasts.

• Key market segments, drivers, restraints, and investment suitability.

• Current scenario of the global and regional industry from the perspective of companies, countries, and end-use industries.

• Insights on foremost market players, top business strategies.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

According to the report, surging need for the high-speed and consistent network, growing number of mobile phone users, and increasing investments in the 5G technology are shoving the global 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market. Additionally, rising use of 5G network by numerous advanced technologies is expected to open up profitable opportunities for the industry growth. However, threats from 5G standalone technologies, limited number of devices equipped with 5G support, and poor technological infrastructure are likely to deter the market growth.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market into type, application, and region.

Based on type, the report divides the market into:

• Short-Range

• Wide-Range

Among these, the short-range segment is expected to grab a major share of the market all through the projected period; mostly because the 5G technology is currently in the emerging phase and the current infrastructure and other competences only allow it to offer short-range frequencies.

Based on application, the report categorizes the market into:

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Mining

• Others

Among these, the manufacturing segment is likely to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the extensive adoption of the 5G technology by various manufacturers due to its low latency and higher bandwidth, which enables them in reorganizing factory systems and floor layout and enhance the production standards.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides the condition of the global 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market over numerous regions which includes:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• LAMEA

Among these, the North America region is anticipated to seize the highest market share of the market in the forecast period. This is credited to the increasing investments and research and development activities in the 5G technology, advanced telecom and technological infrastructures, extensive use and applications of 5G technology in numerous industries, and large number of early adopters of 5G technology in the region.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

The report cites some of the leading players in the global 5G new radio non-standalone architecture market which includes:

• AT&T

• Vodafone Group

• Nokia

• Sprint.com

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Verizon Trademark Services, LLC

• Telefónica S.A.

• BT

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Telstra

The report endows some of the top business strategies of the players such as geographical expansions, innovative developments, mergers and acquisitions, innovative product inventions, and many more along with along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

