Emerging Trends: Why Dynamics of Digital Radiography Detectors Market Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide?

Increasing cancer cases and growing geriatric population worldwide are expected to propel the global digital radiography detectors market growth in the coming years. The North American region is projected to lead the market growth in the forecast period.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Digital Radiography Detectors Market, by Application (General Radiology, Dental Application, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Others), Technology (Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography), Portability (Retrofit Digital X-ray System, New Digital, and X-ray System), and End User (Diagnostic Centre and Hospital) Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

The global digital radiography detectors market is projected to reach up to $2,873.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the North American region is projected to hold a major market share throughout the projected timeframe, due to rising demand for early disease diagnosis and preventive care in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of application, portability, technology, end use, and region.

– Among technology segment, the direct radiology sub-segment is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period; mainly due to the surging adoption of digital radiography detectors by multiple healthcare organizations due to its low-cost and suitable technological infrastructure.

– Among end use segment, the diagnostic center sub-segment is expected to observe accelerated growth throughout the estimated period; mainly due to rising awareness and trust on diagnostic centers due to their affordable services, availability of trained professionals, immediate testing and checkup, quick report generation, and obtainability of up-to-date and advanced technological equipment.

– Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to observe substantial growth in the forecast period; mainly owing to the growing geriatric population and cancer cases, advanced healthcare facilities, and growing investments in R&D & imaging technologies in the healthcare sector in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries, rising cancer cases, and growing geriatric population are boosting the global digital radiography detectors market growth. According to the World Health Organization in September 2018, cancer has been identified as the second major cause of deaths worldwide, with around 9.6 million demises in the year 2018. This has led to an increase in the adoption of digital radiography detectors in various healthcare institutes all across the globe. However, possibilities of having side effects from radiation is likely to obstruct the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players of the global digital radiography detectors industry are Konica Minolta, Inc., Carestream Health., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation., Canon Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, FUJIFILM Corporation, and others. A number of business strategies including novel product developments, R&D activities, acquisitions, mergers, etc. adopted by these players are helping them to obtain a significant position in the global market. Furthermore, the report delivers recent developments, performance, financial status, and product portfolio of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

