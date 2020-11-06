Global C4ISR Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “C4ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global C4ISR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://bit.ly/2X1bIP6

C4ISR is a collective term for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, which are primarily utilized in the military and defense forces. It provides real-time information, which aids in ensuring faster and better decision-making and consequently increasing situational awareness. It consists of a wide range of techniques and procedures, along with equipment, including land-based radars, communication satellites and binoculars, which are used for observation and collection of intelligence data across space and cyberspace, and air, land, and sea.

Rising terrorism across the globe and the consequent increase in investments in the defense sector are among the primary factors driving the global C4ISR market. In line with this, security agencies are increasingly employing sensors, unmanned aerial vehicles, synthetic aperture radars and cybersecurity solutions to collect and disseminate intelligence data among various defense ranks and combat threats, such as border disputes and cyberattacks. Product innovations, such as the development of low-power consuming and light-weight equipment and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of electronics, optoelectronics and Information Technology (IT) are some of the other factors that are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/318IlvR

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform

1. Land

2. Naval

3. Airborne

4. Space

Breakup by Solution

1. Products

2. Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector

1. Defense

2. Commercial

Breakup by Application

1. Intelligence

2. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

3. Electronic Warfare

4. Computers

5. Communication

6. Command & Control

7. Others

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CACI International Inc., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems, Harris Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Serco, Thales Group, etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.