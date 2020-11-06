Global Infrared Imaging Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Infrared Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a value of US$ 7.9 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.

Infrared (IR) imaging is a technique used for converting IR radiation into a visible image, which depicts the spatial distribution of temperature differences in a thermal camera. It has sensors, lasers and LEDs that detect radiations emitted by warm objects. Nowadays, it is widely utilized at airports, especially during the outbreak of epidemics, such as swine flu, COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Ebola, to recognize and screen the passengers with high body temperatures.

Initially used only in the military sector, infrared imaging technology is currently finding its way into the commercial marketplace as well, owing to the availability of IR cameras at economical rates. For instance, it is used by sports professionals to identify tissue damage in case of injuries. It is also employed in the electronics, and oil and gas industries for minimizing risks during the manufacturing process. Apart from this, it also finds application in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries worldwide for security and surveillance purposes. Furthermore, it is utilized in the aerospace industry for investigating high speed flying objects and failures of materials. These applications, coupled with technological advancements and increasing investment in the research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Breakup by Component:

IR Detectors

IR Lens Systems

IR Sensors

Others

Breakup by Wavelength:

Near Infrared (NIR)

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Security and Surveillance

Monitoring and Inspection

Condition Monitoring

Structural Health Monitoring

Quality Control

Detection

Gas Detection

Fire/Flare Detection

Body Temperature Measurement

Breakup by Vertical:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics & Semiconductor

Oil & Gas

Military and Defense

Others

Non-Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axis Communications, Cox Communications, Episensors Inc., FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, L3 Technologies, Leonardo DRS, OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd, Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., Raptor Photonics Ltd., Sensors Unlimited Inc., Sofradir, Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., XenICs, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., etc.

