Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020 Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The research report on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market to show revenue growth at 19.46% of CAGR and volume growth at 21.66% of CAGR in the forecast period 2019-2027.

The leading companies in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market include Samvardhana Motherson (SMR), Aptiv (Delphi Automotive Plc), Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A., ZF TRW, HELLA KgaA Hueck & Co., Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Autoliv, Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Mobileye N.V. , Aisin Seiki Co., Takata, Ltd., and WABCO Holdings, Inc.

The global market for ADAS is being driven by the growth in vehicle production across the world, rise in cases of automobile thefts, increased adoption of safety standards, rising awareness regarding ADAS, and stringent governmental regulations. Moreover, the increased ADAS adoption in low-cost cars and growing concerns regarding passenger safety present opportunities for further growth in this market. On the flip side, technological limitations and the high costs of ADA systems are hampering the growth of this market. Further, dependence on humans and intense market competition create further hurdles in the process of market growth.

The global ADAS market spans across the regions of North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe dominated the global advanced driver assistance systems market in 2018, holding over 39.10% of the market share. The growth in this region is driven mainly by the presence of eminent players, advancements in technology, better infrastructural facilities for manufacturing, developed the economic condition and a higher rate of adoption of new technologies in the region.

Europe’s automotive industry is one of the world’s major and most innovative automotive markets. The massive industrial transformation post the recession in 2010, resulted in a rapid market proliferation and mass adoption of ADA systems among the customers in Europe. The regular upgrades in the ADAS technology facilitate competitiveness in Europe’s market, making the region one of the largest markets at the global level.

Infineon Technologies AG is a multinational firm providing semiconductor and system solutions. The company offers several products such as automotive system ICs, microcontrollers, smart-card ICs, etc. the company conducts its operations across the world through its network of offices, distributors, as well as online channels. It has its presence across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The company reported revenues worth EUR 7,599 million for FY2018 (ended in September), depicting an increase of 7.6% over the preceding year. In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG entered into an agreement with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stating the acquisition of Cypress by the company.

