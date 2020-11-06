Membrane Technology for Food and Beverage Processing Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Overview

Membranes are natural or manufactured substances used for separation. They commonly serve the purpose of filter pads. Membranes, which are semi-permeable in nature (allow only selective compounds/substances to flow pass them) are easy to manufacture. These are gaining popularity in the process industry where purity of products is highly desired. Membranes are available in every shape and size and are required in numerous devices right from the water filter at home to large scale petroleum refining industries.

The beverage and chemical process industries are expected to lead the market as filtration and separation are of utmost importance in these sectors. Increase in demand for food & beverages, high product purity requirements of numerous companies, and availability of diverse fields of application for the membrane technology drive the market. The growth in demands of the hoteling industry, which is a direct beneficiary of membrane separation processes is also a good indicator for the market. However, on the other hand, ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in certain areas leading to lower demand and considerable cost of manufacture of membranes restrict the market growth. With respect to the hoteling industry and restaurant business, the emerging economies (Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) having a growing middle class with increase in per capita incomes are potential markets waiting to be captured.

The report segments the membrane technology for food & beverages processing market on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into polymeric membranes and ceramic membranes. Based on technology, it is classified into ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), nanofiltration (NF), reverse osmosis (RO), pervaporation, and gas separation. Based on application, it is categorized into dairy processing, beverage processing and food & starch processing. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis of major market players such as Aquamarijn, GE Water Treatment & Process Technologies, Graver Technologies LLC, 3M Membranes, Ferris Mfg.Corp., Xylem Inc, Siemens AG, Pore Technology Inc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., and Hyflux Ltd.

