The 2021 Sachsenring-Grand-Prix will take place on June 20

Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

Next year’s Sachsenring Motorcycle Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for June 20. This emerges from the provisional calendar published by the World Motorcycle Association FIM on Friday afternoon.

A total of 20 races are scheduled for next season, but one course is still open. For the first time, there are three alternative routes that will intervene in the event of a Grand Prix cancellation due to the corona pandemic. Replacement races could take place in Portugal, Indonesia or Russia. The year of the 2021 World Cup begins on March 28 in Qatar, the season finale will take place on November 14 in Valencia. (sesi)