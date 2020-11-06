Decision today? Biden on his way to the White House

Washington (AP) – In the US presidential election, Joe Biden approached the White House. The Democratic challenger to current Donald Trump also took the lead in the count in the particularly hard-fought state of Georgia.

Success in Georgia would elevate the 77-year-old above the 270 people you need in the United States to win a presidential election. The decision could still be made today.

Trump’s chances of a second term are therefore diminishing. He should emerge victorious from the scores in all the states still open – Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania. According to published election data, it did not look like Friday afternoon (CET).

With an appearance in the White House, however, the outgoing president made it clear that he does not want to accept defeat. The 74-year-old has presented himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud – but without citing any evidence for his claims. Several US TV stations then canceled their live show from the White House. Several broadcasters have verified Trump’s claims.

Even more than 48 hours after the last polling stations in several states closed, the race was still pending. One of the reasons for this is the large number of voters who decided to vote by mail due to the corona pandemic. In addition, in a very competitive Pennsylvania, for example, the law was not allowed to count postal votes before election day. Given the tight result, the US media were reluctant to declare a presidential winner. An overview of the Friday afternoon (CET) status:

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the Southeastern state, Trump initially led with more than 300,000 votes. During the count, however, the lead was melting hour by hour. Early Friday morning (local time), Biden had 917 more votes, as reported by CNN, among others. The count was almost over. But there could still be a few thousand votes, including from the military. Democrats haven’t won Georgia since 1992.

ARIZONA (11 voices):

The AP News Agency and Fox Television had slammed the state against Biden early on election night. Other media have held back. During the countdown, Trump was able to catch up. On Friday night, Biden’s lead increased somewhat – to 50,000 votes.

NEVADA (6 voices):

In the western state – with gambling stronghold Las Vegas – Biden also appeared to be of limited success. However, the race was still very close.

PENNSYLVANIA (20 voices):

In the Northeast state, Trump led clearly initially, at times with over 700,000 votes. But Biden made up for it as the most absent votes were counted. On Friday evening, the former vice-president of Barack Obama had only 22,500 votes behind. In Pennsylvania, the ballots for the same election day were counted first, then those that arrived by mail. In light of the corona pandemic, Democrats in particular have increasingly opted for postal voting.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

It was also tight in the east coast state. Trump was still a slight favorite on Friday night. Special feature: In North Carolina, postal votes are always counted, which are received before November 12 – nine days after polling day. A result was no longer expected on Friday.

During his White House appearance, Trump made it clear that he did not want to give up office without a fight. The Republican announced that he would defend himself with a whole series of lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court. “There will be a lot of complaints. We cannot allow an election to be stolen in this way ”. Lawsuits have already been brought in some states. In Michigan and Georgia, the complaints were also dismissed.

The outgoing president also continued his Twitter fraud allegations. He claimed to have won the election with ease with votes cast “legally”. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post may contain misleading information. There was little support from his own Republican Party. Several prominent Republicans have criticized the move.

“There is no justification for the president’s remarks tonight that undermine our democratic process,” Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter. Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted: “Stop spreading misinformation … This is getting crazy.” In contrast, influential Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham donated $ 500,000 to Trump’s legal fund.

There is no concrete evidence of massive electoral fraud. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers concluded they “found no evidence of systemic problems.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere between supporters and opponents of the outgoing president is very hot. Many Trump supporters echoed the fraud allegations and accused the Democratic camp and the media of fraud. According to a Washington Post report, the Secret Service has deployed additional workers to protect Biden.