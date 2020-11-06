International

Galaxy A12 receives new certification confirming NFC presence

rej November 6, 2020

As much as the other Galaxy A12 specs remain hidden, some leaks have already provided some basic information about Samsung’s cheap phone. Starting with the screen, it will likely be an IPS LCD display and only have HD + resolution.

Additionally, the A12 is expected to come out of the box with a digital drive on the back, a proprietary Exynos processor, and a 4000mAh battery with up to 15W charging support. Another important point is the presence of Android 10 running under the One UI interface.

Finally, the Galaxy A12 will be sold in black, red and white. However, Samsung is still remaining silent on the device’s possible launch date and does not comment on leaks involving the cheap.

Will the NFC be a good flash for the Galaxy A12? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

