Arrests and raids against left-wing extremists

Searches of suspected left-wing extremists: The federal prosecutor’s office has ten people in sight – and a 25-year-old arrested after assaulting suspected right-wing extremists.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – After attacks on “rights”, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Leipzig arrested a suspected left-wing extremist and searched apartments.

As Karlsruhe’s top prosecutor announced, she accuses a 25-year-old German woman, among others, of belonging to a far-left criminal organization, as well as of dangerous bodily harm and particularly serious breach of the peace. In addition to his apartment, the apartments of two other suspected members of the association were also searched Thursday following a decision by the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice.

The federal prosecutor’s office assumes that the group, which has existed since at least early 2019, includes around ten members. The prosecution is convinced that it is united by a militant far-left ideology, the rejection of the democratic constitutional state, the fundamental right to freedom of expression and the state monopoly of force. In the context, the association attacked people from the “right-wing scene”.

The 25-year-old is said to have played a prominent and active role in the squad. She prepared for attacks, took command, and made her car available as an evacuation vehicle.

The federal prosecutor’s office accuses the woman, among others, of carrying out an attack against the owner and visitors of a restaurant in Eisenach in October 2019 with “a total of 10 to 15 people”, whom they had identified as a place meeting for the right scene. They allegedly beat their victims with batons, irritating sprayers and punches and seriously injured them. They also destroyed windows and parts of the inventory. In a subsequent brutal attack on the restaurant operator and his companion, the 25-year-old was reportedly in command. Another planned attack on a “target person in Leipzig”, whose personal details had previously been disclosed to the left-wing extremist scene, was thwarted by police.

The investigation is being carried out by Soko LinX of the Saxony State Criminal Police. This was installed at the end of 2019 after several attacks by alleged left-wing extremists. The 25-year-old is expected to be brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on Friday, who will decide on the execution of the pre-trial detention.